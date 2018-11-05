‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Fans Are Real Thankful Broly Doesn’t Look Like This

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is going to be giving the entire Dragon Ball Super universe a serious upgrade makeover, with animation that’s going to be exponentially more detailed and sophisticated than anything we saw from the anime series. Aside from Goku, Vegeta, and co. getting big new redesigns, there’s been a lot of talk about how this first Dragon Ball Super movie is redesigning the character of Broly himself.

Well, even as Dragon Ball Super: Broly is introducing its updated version of Broly, the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime will be debuting its own Broly storyline. As you can see below, Dragon Ball fans are practically overjoyed that Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s version of Broly looks a million times better than what Dragon Ball Heroes is trying to put out in the world:

As you can see, there’s a big difference between the Broly design we’re getting with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and what the character will look like when he appears in Dragon Ball Heroes. The version of Broly in DBH is clearly much stiffer and two-dimensional in design – which you can tell from looking at the bare-bones detail made to his hair, as compared to the plush, bouncing locks Broly is sporting in DBS:B footage. Fans attribute the difference in quality to Dragon Ball Super: Broly animation director Naohiro Shintani, who has clearly been pushing the envelope when it comes to the stated goal of making Broly the biggest and best production that Dragon Ball has ever put out.

Dragon Ball Heroes occupies a double-edged sword place within the Dragon Ball fandom right now. For every fan who loves the series for its unrestrained indulgence in fan-service battles, there’s another fan who hates the series for its lower bar for animation design. There is quite a bit of truth to the criticism, as Dragon Ball Heroes has had quite a few scenes in which there are noticeable gaps in animation frames, if not outright errors (like magic disappearing / reappearing Potara earrings). The series is unabashedly a fan-service first, quality later, type of operation, for better or worse as the franchise continues to expand.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.