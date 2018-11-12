Did ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s Final Trailer Tease A Gogeta Team Up?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be coming in hot to theaters in a matter of weeks, and fans have never been more ready to see Son Goku. Soon, the Saiyan will make a comeback as Broly toes his way into the canon, but the latter isn’t the one on everyone’s mind.

No, that honor belongs to Gogeta, and netizens are going to war over whether the final Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer teases the fusion’s debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unaware, this debate has been an on-going one for months. Dragon Ball Super: Broly has yet inform fans of whether Gogeta will make an appearance, but a few promotional coincidences made fans buy into the idea. Not only did Toei Animation bring Dragon Ball Z films to U.S. theaters featuring Gogeta and Broly, but DLC pack leaks also included notes about the fusion. So, you can see why fans were eager to comb over the film’s third and final trailer.

As you can see above, the lengthy trailer shows all sorts of action, but there is no Gogeta in sight. Fans were disappointed by the lack of confirmation, but they were not left totally bereft. At the trailer’s end, fans can see Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta teaming up for a joint energy blast, and the surprising display does bode well for a Gogeta cameo.

After all, the fusion can only come about when Goku and Vegeta vibe well enough to do the Fusion Dance. Unlike a Potara fusion, the technique relies on the Saiyans having teamwork, and Vegeta is often unwilling to align himself with Goku. However, if the pari are willing to partner up their attacks as seen in this recent trailer, there’s hope the pair might be able to learn the Fusion Dance from Goten and Trunks.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”