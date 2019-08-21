Dragon Ball Super: Broly Is Now Airing on Cable

Dragon Ball Super: Broly kicked off 2019 as a dark horse box office success story, and has gone on to become the highest-grossing Dragon Ball movie of all time. More than that: Broly is a key re-invention of Dragon Ball franchise roots that scored accolades with fans and critics alike.

But while Dragon Ball Super: Broly may have drawn Dragon Ball fans all over the world into the theater, that doesn’t mean everyone got to check it out. For a lot of fans, Broly was only showing in locations too far away to make the trip – but now they can catch the film in the comfort of their own homes!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s English Dub version is now airing on cable in the US – specifically on the Starz Network, in addition to being shown on YouTube and streaming on Funimation. If you check out the list below, you’ll get the next air dates/times for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, from now (at the time of writing this) up to the beginning of September:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly airing on Starz:

Saturday, Aug. 24th – 3:05 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24th – 2:33 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29th – 12:12 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 3rd – 1:47 a.m.

Okay, so looking over the schedule it’s clear that Starz is primarily airing Dragon Ball Super: Broly as late-night programming. But hey, American anime fans tend to go hard during those hours – hence why Toonami runs until the hour of 4 a.m. If nothing else, this schedule should help US cable viewers set their DVRs, so that they can snag Dragon Ball Super: Broly and give it some easy repeat viewings.

To date, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has made over $120 million worldwide, which (as stated) makes it the highest-grossing Dragon Ball movie ever, surpassing previous record-holder Resurrection F. The movie was pretty much one big battle between Goku, Vegeta, Broly, and Freeza – following a first act that totally retcon the origins of all three Saiyan warriors, and their Evil Emperor nemesis. The events of Broly have set the stage for an exciting new era of Dragon Ball Super anime, picking up with the “Tournament of Power” arc left off. So far, Toei Animation hasn’t announced what the next phase of Dragon Ball will be, but a lot of fans are hoping that the stylistic reinventions of Broly will carry over to the new series.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.