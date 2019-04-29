Dragon Ball Super: Broly Shares Poster for Chinese Release

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was the most critically and commercially successful film release of the franchise, and much of its box office success came from how wide its theatrical release was. Though fans in the United States and Japan have been able to purchase a home video release for themselves, there are still plenty of fans around the world who have yet to see the film. But soon, fans in China will get their chance when Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters in that territory this May.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in China on May 24th, the film we getting a new poster and you can check it out below!

News : Dragon Ball Super Broly Movie to be Released in China on 24th May,2019 “Official Poster” pic.twitter.com/jGpBzMuVmZ — GovetaXV🐉 (@GovetaXV) April 28, 2019

Though it may seem familiar to those fans who have followed the film ever since its initial announcement, this poster does present a enticing look at the new film. Unfortunately for fans in China, Goku does not use the Power Pole as shown in the teaser poster here. This particularly layout hearkens back to the film’s promotion before fans found out about Broly’s inclusion in the film, and it’s a bit nostalgic.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has earned $110 million USD as of this writing, and the Chinese market will undoubtedly be a big boon for the film. With a potential return of the anime on the horizon, the film could experience a second life in theaters as it continues to make its way to any country that will support it.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, and you can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

