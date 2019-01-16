Snoop Dogg Shares Love of Dragon Ball Super's Broly

Dragon Ball Super's popularity cannot be denied, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero becoming the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend. The previous film in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, took the opportunity to introduce the Legendary Super Saiyan to the official series' canon, giving Broly a unique spin on his origin story. Now, none other than Snoop Dogg has shared a hilarious take on the misunderstood Saiyan who was only taken down thanks to Goku and Vegeta pulling off the fusion dance.

Broly did make an appearance in the latest film in the Dragon Ball series, though he was hardly the main antagonist this time around. Rather, the Red Ribbon Army was the main force of evil plaguing the Z-Fighters, with Broly training alongside Goku and Vegeta on the planet where Beerus and Whis reside. Broly himself hasn't made an appearance in the manga, remaining absent during both the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc, and while we do get a brief glimpse at him fighting against Goku in the latest film, it has yet to be revealed whether or not the Legendary Super Saiyan has improved since his self-titled first appearance.

Snoop Dogg shared this hilarious Dragon Ball meme in which the previous iteration of Broly, who first appeared in the eighth movie of the Dragon Ball Z series, found himself surrounded by flames thanks to one ingenious way an anime fan was able to help the Legendary Super Saiyan power up:

With the Granolah Arc recently come to a close in Dragon Ball Super's manga, the next arc is surrounded by mystery at present. The series is taking a hiatus before the next storyline begins and while it hasn't been confirmed if Broly will take part in it, his appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero certainly is a good sign that the Legendary Super Saiyan hasn't been forgotten. With the arrival of Black Frieza in the final chapter of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it seems as though Goku and Vegeta will need all the help they can get if they are attempting to take down the new strongest being in the universe.

When do you think we'll see Broly return to the world of the Z-Fighters following his Super Hero appearance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.