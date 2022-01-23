Dragon Ball Nods to Broly With Gas’ New Form

Dragon Ball Super has given Broly a surprise shoutout with Gas’ new rage-filled transformation with the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has been announced with plans to end within the year, so fans are keeping a close eye on each new chapter for when the series does decide to officially reveal the arc’s endgame. That’s becoming much more clear as Granolah continues to fight against Gas in the newest chapter, but things quickly got more complicated when Gas revealed he still had another trick up his sleeve with a full transformation that gave him a huge power boost.

There had been a number of teases throughout the arc that Gas was secretly the most powerful fighter among the Heeters, and even more tantalizing was the fear Gas seemed to have over unleashing whatever his full power truly is. Now that he was wished to become the strongest in the universe, the newest chapter of the series actually took this title one step further and combined it with those teases to reveal a rage filled transformation that saw Gas become a berserk bruiser much like Broly.

Chapter 80 of Dragon Ball Super continued the fight between Granolah and Gas, and while Granolah was struggling to keep his edge over Gas, he managed to land some choice blows thanks to a much better thought out strategy while Gas was trying to win through brute force. Elec soon arrived and rips the headpiece off of Gas’ forehead and tells him to unleash his true power. This latent ability had scared Gas himself, and we soon see why when he begins a berserker rage that gives him immense new power.

It’s revealed that when the Heeters’ full instincts are unleashed that they lose their sense of self, and thus it makes Gas even more like the berserk Broly. Not only does Gas get a muscular new form that even harms his siblings in his blind fury, but like the Saiyans this monstrous form is teased as what the Heeters are truly like. It’s a connection between the Heeters and the Saiyans, and certainly raises more questions about their connections to this entire ordeal since they orchestrated the Saiyans’ destruction overall.

Broly’s still floating out there somewhere too, so while he has yet to make his official manga debut, at least his berserk form has made it in some way. But what do you think? How do you feel about Gas’ berserk transformation? What do you think it means for the connection between the Saiyans and the Heeters? How are you liking the Granolah arc overall so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!