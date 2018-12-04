‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Soundtrack Teases New Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is just a few days from its full premiere in Japan, so the full listing for the soundtrack has been revealed and the names of the tracks seem to give away quite a few of the plot points.

Below is the full tracklist of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly soundtrack (as translated by @Herms98 on Twitter), so read on for major spoilers as while some tracks tease plot points, others full on give away some of the bigger events.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly below!

The full track listing reads as such:

Birth of Freeza’s Army Ruled by Freeza Broly’s Potential Paragus’ Rage Dragon Ball Super: Broly Theme Broly on the Frontier Freeza’s Scheme, Premonition of Death Bardock Falls Cha-La Head-Cha-La Vegeta’s Irritation The Adventure Begins Bulma’s Wish, Another 5 Years Freeza’s Wish, Another 5cm Broly the Wild Child An Unexpected Bounty Broly’s Sorry State Memories of Bah Freeza and Broly Broly Begins to Battle Awakened Power Kakarot vs Broly Broly Evolves Prelude to a Comeback Broly’s Rage and Sorrow Will They Fuse?! The Birth of Gogeta! The World in Danger Broly vs. Gogeta – Theme Song Omen of Battle Full-Force Kamehameha Freeza’s Ambition Friendship With Broly I’m Kakarot Blizzard (Movie Edit)/Daichi Miura

The full track listing ot only teases some major twists, it also seems to indicate just what order these events will take place. There are details here such as the nature of Bulma’s role in the film, a potential friendship with Broly (which would make for a much different end for the character than seen in his first appearance), and a hint that Gogeta’s fusion will happen during the climax of the film.

Although these aren’t major spoilers, there are spoilers if you look closely enough an examine what each title of the tracks are suggesting. Good thing it will not be too long now before fans everywhere get to see the film for themselves. Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan not too long from now,and Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”