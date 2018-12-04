Anime

‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Soundtrack Teases New Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is just a few days from its full premiere in Japan, so the full listing […]

By

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is just a few days from its full premiere in Japan, so the full listing for the soundtrack has been revealed and the names of the tracks seem to give away quite a few of the plot points.

Below is the full tracklist of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly soundtrack (as translated by @Herms98 on Twitter), so read on for major spoilers as while some tracks tease plot points, others full on give away some of the bigger events.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly below!

The full track listing reads as such:

  1. Birth of Freeza’s Army
  2. Ruled by Freeza
  3. Broly’s Potential
  4. Paragus’ Rage
  5. Dragon Ball Super: Broly Theme
  6. Broly on the Frontier
  7. Freeza’s Scheme, Premonition of Death
  8. Bardock Falls
  9. Cha-La Head-Cha-La
  10. Vegeta’s Irritation
  11. The Adventure Begins
  12. Bulma’s Wish, Another 5 Years
  13. Freeza’s Wish, Another 5cm
  14. Broly the Wild Child
  15. An Unexpected Bounty
  16. Broly’s Sorry State
  17. Memories of Bah
  18. Freeza and Broly
  19. Broly Begins to Battle
  20. Awakened Power
  21. Kakarot vs Broly
  22. Broly Evolves
  23. Prelude to a Comeback
  24. Broly’s Rage and Sorrow
  25. Will They Fuse?!
  26. The Birth of Gogeta!
  27. The World in Danger
  28. Broly vs. Gogeta – Theme Song
  29. Omen of Battle
  30. Full-Force Kamehameha
  31. Freeza’s Ambition
  32. Friendship With Broly
  33. I’m Kakarot
  34. Blizzard (Movie Edit)/Daichi Miura

The full track listing ot only teases some major twists, it also seems to indicate just what order these events will take place. There are details here such as the nature of Bulma’s role in the film, a potential friendship with Broly (which would make for a much different end for the character than seen in his first appearance), and a hint that Gogeta’s fusion will happen during the climax of the film.

Although these aren’t major spoilers, there are spoilers if you look closely enough an examine what each title of the tracks are suggesting. Good thing it will not be too long now before fans everywhere get to see the film for themselves. Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan not too long from now,and Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts