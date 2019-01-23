‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Important Freeza Force Moment

Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought Broly and Gogeta into the series’ canon officially, but it also revealed much of the lore of the franchise past. Fans have gotten glimpses of Freeza’s early relationship with the Saiyans on Planet Vegeta, but the film finally revealed a full look at the planet’s past.

Importantly, it revealed a pivotal moment of the Freeza Force. Specifically, when it becomes the Freeza Force. Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly to follow.

When the film begins, fans are introduced to a new version of Planet Vegeta. It’s been advanced technologically thanks to the fact they’ve been working under King Cold’s Cold Force. When the Cold Force arrives, King Cold tells Vegeta that he’s retiring and leaving his son in command. He says that from that day on, the Cold Force will be named the Freeza Force.

He warns that his son is a bit more violent and short tempered than he is, and it’s immediately apparent early on that Freeza is as violent as he is in the series later. Freeza goes one step further and introduces the Scouters, but when the Scouters reveal that Saiyans have weapons drawn on Freeza, he eliminates them quickly. It’s in this moment that Freeza cements himself as the ruler over the Saiyans.

In a film with the origins of Broly, Goku, and Vegeta, there was never a hint that fans would also see how the Freeza Force came to be. the Freeza Force may have existed as a military force before he took over, but it’s clear that once he was in command that the entire military just shifted for the worse.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now open in theaters worldwide, and has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com's spoiler-free review of the film here

