‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Fan Art Imagines SSB Gogeta and Ultra Instinct Goku

The final Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer is here, and it’s only making Dragon Ball fans speculate even harder about the film’s big fights and story twists. Some fans like to go a step further than just wondering, creating great pieces of fan art related to the franchise – including what they want to see from Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Today brings some exciting fan art concepts, depicting what some key figures from the Dragon Ball Super lore would look like, if drawn in the style that director Tatsuya Nagamine and animation director Naohiro Shintani have chosen for the film. Up first, let’s take a look at what Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s version of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta could look like!

Gogeta appearing in Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been a longstanding rumor that has had growing evidence supporting it. Not only are Goku and Vegeta expected to fuse into Gogeta, it’s also being speculated that Goku and Vegeta will use some of their divine power-ups (Super Saiyan God and/or Super Saiyan Blue) to give us a new form of Gogeta that we’ve never seen before. This likeness drawn above looks in keeping with the style of the film – albeit minus the intricate level of detail being put into each character design and animation frame of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Next up on the list is what Goku’s Ultra Instinct power-up would look like in the design style of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Before you get your hopes up too far: the preview of some upcoming Dragon Ball merch seems to indicate that Ultra Instinct won’t be part of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Some early plot details for the film similarly indicated that part of the story will reveal that Goku hasn’t been able to access Ultra Instinct after battling Jiren in the Tournament of Power. While it might not be a part of this film, however, there are hints that it will play a part in the series’ future… at some point.

If both of these pieces of art aren’t enough, check out this piece of what Ultra Instinct Gogeta could look like!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019.