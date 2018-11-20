‘Dragon Ball Super’ Illustrator Reveals Take on New Broly

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga artist Toyotaro has given his take on many of the series’ characters and forms, and now he’s offered up his take on the new version of Broly in the latest issue of Shueisha’s V-Jump.

As spotted by @Herms98 on Twitter, Toyotaro’s offered his comments on the film alongside a sketch of a fierce Super Saiyan Broly.

Now that Toyotaro has seen Dragon Ball Super: Broly (which held a special premiere event in Japan just a few days ago), he describes what’s appealing about the new version of Broly, “…he looks cool, is overwhelmingly strong, and is saddled with a tragic fate. This time around that tragic element of Broly has been deepened and made more dramatic, resulting in a different Broly than before.”

Toyotaro’s sketch of Broly here may be one of the few times fans actually see his take on the character. The Dragon Ball Super manga will be continuing on past the point where the anime series ended, but it will be skipping the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. So fans may not quite get to see Broly appear in the manga for long, if at all.

Fans will get a full look at the new Broly pretty soon as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”