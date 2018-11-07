‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Best Look Yet at SSG Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is revealing some pretty big moments in some stunning new images, and one of those images finally gives us our best official look at Super Saiyan God Vegeta!

Vegeta’s Super Saiyan God transformation has been a small but important detail of Dragon Ball Super: Broly that fans have noticed and began to heavily scrutinize. There have been growing hints that the bond between Goku and Vegeta will be a major subplot of the film. Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s story is essentially retconning the foundations of the franchise with its story about how Goku, Vegeta, and Broly’s destinies are closely linked through the tragic destruction of Planet Vegeta and the evil tyranny of Freeza.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to that history, the early days of Broly‘s production revealed that Akira Toriyama and director Tatsuya Nagamine are seeking to redefine the look and nature of Saiyan powers and transformations. Within that goal seems to also be a new definition of what Super Saiyan God is all about, and the importance of that transformation in the Dragon Ball lore. One big question looming over the film is how Goku and Vegeta’s SSG forms will stack up against Broly’s “Ultimate Super Saiyan” power as well as why SSG is needed, specifically, when SSB, SSBB, or Ultra Instinct are all on the table.

The Dragon Ball Super manga has also made Goku and Vegeta’s partnership a main focus of its current Tournament of Power storyline. It’s been revealed that Whis has secretly been training Goku and Vegeta in synchronized fighting all along to make them the ultimate tag team. As you can see below, that tag-team training is definitely going to come into play during Goku and Vegta’s battle with Broly:

Here’s some brand new Dragon Ball Super: Broly Images pic.twitter.com/sUGVIw3smZ — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) November 7, 2018



This closer link between Goku and Vegeta may be headed to one big destination: the official introduction of their fused form Gogeta into Dragon Ball canon! If Dragon Ball Super: Broly really is trying to tie the series’ signature powerups and transformations closer to the thematic mythos, then having Goku and Vegeta achieve Gogeta through true Saiyan God unity would be a great way to do it.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.