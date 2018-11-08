‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Final Trailer Teases Broly vs. Whis Fight

While it is awesome to see things like Broly wiping the floor with both Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan God forms, there is one sequence in trailer 3 that reveals a battle scene no fan ever imagined:

Make sure you pay close attention at :28 seconds into the brief trailer, to catch the tease of Whis fighting Broly!

The scene is set on the same hellish volcanic planet or location where we saw Broly attacking Freeza in Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer 2. At that time, it was unclear whether the scene was set in the present time, or was a flashback to explain how Broly was recruited into the Freeza Force, and used as a weapon. This latest trailer seems to confirm that it is indeed a battle in the present – and could be a major pivotal moment in the larger Dragon Ball franchise.

Since some of the early details of Dragon Ball Super: Broly leaked out, fans quickly connected the dots between the backstory of how Goku, Vegeta, Broly and their respective fathers (Bardock, King Vegeta, Paragus) are all connected by the tragic destruction of Planety Vegeta. DBS:B is establishing Goku’s Dragon Ball Minus origin story as the new canon, and that story makes Freeza’s destruction of Planet Vegeta an event that Bardock saw coming – while some key subplots of Dragon Ball Super have suggested it also was a divine hit-job.

Both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super have suggested that Freeza’s decision to destroy Planet Vegeta was actually an order given to him by none other than Lord Beerus, who has used the evil emperor as his hand of destruction at key points. Beerus’ fear of the Saiyan race (specifically the rise of a Super Saiyan with divine power) was noted during the “Battle of Gods” story arc that was the first arc of Dragon Ball Super, thereby explaining his possible reasoning for wanting the Saiyans gone.

The question that this scene of Broly vs. Whis and Freeza raises, is “Will Broly (and Goku and Vegeta) turn on Broly and Whis if (when?) they find out the truth?

