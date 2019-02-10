‘Dragon Ball’: Monica Rial on Why Bulma is the Series’ Tony Stark

The Dragon Ball series has seen its huge roster of characters only expand even further over its long tenure, but one major constant of it has always been Bulma. She’s played a part in every one of the franchise’s sagas, and that’s not lost on fans.

Monica Rial, the English voice of Bulma, has paid attention to this as well as she thinks that Bulma’s become like the Tony Stark of the Dragon Ball world.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Rial noted how important Bulma is and how she would like to see Bulma get into the fight as well, “Bulma is the Tony Stark of Dragon Ball. Yeah, she totally is.It’s like, ‘Why aren’t you fighting yet?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know! That’s a good question.’ I would love for that.”

The connection between the two famous characters is not unwarranted. In the Marvel Universe, Tony Stark is a super billionaire that ends up playing a major role in many of the universe’s plots due to his actions. He jumps into the fray himself with his Iron Man suit, and even when he doesn’t, he’s constantly developing new technologies to help the heroes.

Bulma’s the same way in Dragon Ball. She’s a super genius, and is revealed to be quite rich later on in the franchise. Due to her intelligence and access to different technologies, she has saved Goku and the others from jams in crucial jams. She even plays a role in Dragon Ball Super: Broly too, being the reason the plot kicks off in full be collecting the Dragon Balls.

As to whether or not Bulma would don her own “Iron Man” suit, Rial thinks Bulma would jump at the opportunity, “I think that she would 100% do that, and I think that she would love it, and I honestly think that Vegeta would kind of like it too.”

