‘Dragon Ball Super’ Art Imagines Caulifla, Kale’s Fusion Dance Result

One of the most popular additions to Dragon Ball Super was the reveal of the female Saiyans Caulifla and Kale for Universe 6’s Tournament of Power team. The two only got more popular as the unlocked their Super Saiyan forms, and literally multiplied in popularity and strength when they used the Potara earrings to fuse into Kefla. But what would it look like if they used the Fusion Dance instead?

One artist imagined just that by creating a concept piece of what Caulifla and Kale’s fusion dance would result in. You can check it out below, and let us know in the comments what the name of this fusion would be.

Aritst Disento (who you can find on Instagram here) shared their take on Caulifla and Kale’s fusion, and the result is much different than Kefla. Looking more inspired by Kale’s taller look than Caulifla’s shorter more muscular build, this fusion even makes up for the fact that the resulting outfit would leave Kale and Caulifla without a shirt. But then then there’s a question of what this fusion’s name would be.

Like Gogeta and Vegito, Kefla’s name would most likely change through a different fusion. Gogeta and Vegito have different personalities and styles, so the same could be applied to Caulifla and Kale’s two different fusions. But since Kefla’s name condenses their two names in a much different way, it makes it much harder to decide on a proper name. Still, the fusion would be powerful without question.

