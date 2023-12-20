Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 Brings the Manga's Super Hero Arc to a Close

Dragon Ball Super has finally brought its Super Hero arc to a close, pitting Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo against Cell Max and the Red Ribbon Army for the final time. While the manga has been retreading some familiar ground when it comes to the latest film in the shonen franchise, it has injected some new moments and character beats into the proceedings. Now that the Super Hero storyline is over, the future is anyone's guess as to what will happen to the Z-Fighters.

If you want to check out the one-hundredth chapter of Dragon Ball Super, you can read it by clicking on this link. The latest chapter might follow ground that many Dragon Ball fans are familiar with, but it does have the added bonus of using color pages to highlight Gohan's final attack against the latest incarnation of Cell. Luckily, Goku's son is able to pull off a major victory by using his own version of the "Makankosappo" to blow off the top part of Cell Max's head, which is his weak spot. With Cell dying in the early pages of the manga, Chapter 100 mostly deals with the fallout and follows the ending of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to a tee.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: What Comes Next?

The one major change that is notable is that the manga details what happened to Carmine, the second-in-command to the new incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army. Shown being escorted away from the headquarters by his soldiers, Carmine states that they'll need to return to "Red Pharmaceuticals HQ", potentially planting the seeds for the criminal organization to make a comeback in the future. Much like the film, the recent manga chapter ends with Vegeta scoring a win against Goku in their training session and the Z-Fighters on Earth celebrating the defeat of Cell Max.

At present, the creators of Dragon Ball Super haven't revealed what lies in store for the shonen heroes, though there are plenty of elements to dive into. Frieza remains the strongest being in the universe and is still out there, potentially meaning he could be the next "big bad" of the series. With Carmine and the Red Ribbon Army still being operational as well, perhaps they'll have a role to play in whatever the next storyline will be.

Where do you want to see Dragon Ball Super go in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.