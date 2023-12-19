Dragon Ball Super Shares New Peek at Chapter 100

Warning! Potential spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 to follow! Dragon Ball Super's manga is near the release of the milestone Chapter 100 of the series, and fans have gotten a new sneak peek at how it's all coming together ahead of its worldwide debut! Dragon Ball Super has reached the climax of the arc adapting the events from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and Chapter 100 will officially bring the fight against Cell Max to its end. As fans eagerly await to see the manga move on to a new arc, there's a lot of excitement over this milestone chapter.

Dragon Ball Super has been playing coy about what to expect from Chapter 100 of the series, and teased that it would even feature an "unbelievable" twist that fans would not see coming. As the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc gears up for its end, there have been a lot of questions over what could be coming in Chapter 100. With the series' new chapter already starting to get into some hands in Japan, @DbsHype on Twitter has shared a spoilery sneak peek at Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100. Check it out:

Dragon Ball Super CH100 Colorpages! pic.twitter.com/YlvaTQaMKa — DBHype (@DbsHype1) December 18, 2023

When Is Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 Coming Out?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 will be officially releasing with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library on Wednesday, December 20th. It will be free to read (along with the two other most recent chapters of the series), and will likely be bringing the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc to an end. These special color pages were teased as part of the big celebration for the milestone 100th chapter, and appear to showcase the moment when Gohan Beast lands the final Special Beam Cannon on Cell Max.

It's still unclear as to whether or not the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc will begin to tease what's next for the manga in a future arc, or if the next chapter will lead into an epilogue of sorts as the manga takes its time and gears up for what's next in 2024. With the Dragon Ball Super's manga having such an unclear future from this point on, 2024 is going to be a pivotal year for the franchise.

What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!