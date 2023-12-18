Godzilla Minus One Blows Past Dragon Ball Super Box Office Record

Godzilla Minus One has been absolutely dominating the box office ever since it kicked off its theatrical run across North America, and one of its box office records has completely blown Dragon Ball Super out of the water! The first take on TOHO's famous Godzilla for the Reiwa era was already a massive success with its debut in Japan earlier this Fall, but no one really expected to see the film go on to as much success as it has had in North America so far. Not only did it have one of the best opening weekends for a Japanese film in the United States, but that domination continues.

Godzilla Minus One is now in is third week of working its way through theaters in the United States (which comes after TOHO decided to expand the limited screenings available in wake of its box office success), and the latest weekend earned it a cool $1.3 million USD at the box office. This brings Godzilla Minus One's current United States box office total to around over $30 million USD, and is toppling Dragon Ball Super: Broly as the 6th most successful box office run for a Japanese film in the United States.

(Photo: TOHO / Shueisha)

How to Watch Godzilla Minus One

It's no surprise to see Godzilla Minus One doing so well despite the initial shock as it's seen nothing but praise from both fans and critics since its release. Rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action," Godzilla Minus One is now in theaters across the United States as there's still a chance to see what all the fuss is about. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho ahead of Godzilla's milestone 70th anniversary, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

Toho teases Godzilla Minus One as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Koiju Ueda, President of Toho International further teased the movie as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

What do you think of Godzilla Minus One taking over theaters around the world? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!