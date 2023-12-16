Dragon Ball Super Artist Shares New Take on Gohan Beast For Jump Festa

Dragon Ball Super is preparing to release the one-hundredth chapter of its manga. Hinted as having an "unbelievable twist", the next installment will bring the Super Hero adaptation to a close. With Gohan Beast making his manga debut in the previous chapter, it should come as no surprise that the ultimate form of Goku's son is front and center at this year's Jump Festa. Toyotaro, the artist responsible for Dragon Ball Super, has shared a brand new take on Gohan Beast to celebrate the big anime event.

As a refresher, Gohan was able to achieve his "Beast" mode while fighting against the newest creation of the Red Ribbon Army, Cell Max. In a scene that reflected Gohan's first time transforming into Super Saiyan 2, Goku's son was able to discover this new form as he nearly witnessed Piccolo's demise. At present, Gohan Beast has yet to make an appearance following Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, though this might change when the latest manga arc ends. Now that the Z-Fighters have the likes of Ultra Instinct Goku, Ultra Ego Vegeta, Orange Piccolo, and Gohan Beast, it will be interesting to see if we get a final answer on which hero is the strongest.

Gohan Beast Arrives At Jump Festa

Jump Festa has revealed some big things about the future of numerous anime franchises. My Hero Academia, Haikyuu, Mashle: Magic And Muscles, Demon Slayer, Dandadan, and Jujutsu Kaisen have all dropped big news when it comes to their respective shonen stories. If Dragon Ball Super is looking to compete, it will have a steep hill to climb.

(Photo: Toyotaro)

Dragon Ball is set to return to the anime world in 2024 with the arrival of a new series titled Dragon Ball Daima. Rather than continuing Super's story, the new project is instead taking us back to a time before the current series. Focusing on Goku and the Z-Fighters being turned into children, Daima appears to be taking a page from Dragon Ball GT.

Do you think Gohan Beast will have a big role to play in the next manga arc of Dragon Ball Super? What are you hoping to see revealed at Jump Festa when it comes to the world of the Z-Fighters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

