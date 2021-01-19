Dragon Ball Super Promo Reignites Vegeta's Vow to Surpass Goku

✖

Dragon Ball Super reignites Vegeta's vow to surpass Goku in the promo for the next big chapter of the series! The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc of the series was brought to an end with Chapter 67 of the manga, so fans have been especially curious to see how the next chapter of the series kicks off the next major arc. One of the mysteries going into this next phase of battles is how Vegeta feels about everything considering that he chose to pursue technique rather than strength in the fight against Planet Eater Moro, and Goku was still the one to win at the end of the day.

This meant that there was a question as to what Vegeta would do going forward and if he'd still try and pursue strength in his own way. In a promo for Chapter 68 of the series teasing the start of Dragon Ball Super's next arc, a brief moment teases Vegeta wanting to surpass Goku's new Ultra Instinct mastery with, “I’ll surpass Kakarot using a different method.”

The promo for Chapter 68 confirms that Vegeta indeed will still seek to surpass Goku's new godly level of power, but also confirms that he will continue to seek other avenues in order to do so. Just as we saw during the anime's version of the Tournament of Power, Vegeta has essentially given up on his attempt in reaching Ultra Instinct and his training on Yardrat was another step in this new direction.

Now the question will be what Vegeta actually does to get stronger moving forward. Will he choose to train more on Yardrat? Will he seek out another new fighting style? Will he just train his Super Saiyan abilities? What do you think? What would you want to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!