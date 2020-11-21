Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Mixed On The Ending Of The Moro Arc
The battle against Moro has come to an end and with it, Dragon Ball Super fans are mixed as to how the long running fight has reached its finale, taking to social media to share their thoughts on how the Z Fighters finally were able to claim victory. With this latest installment of the manga, Chapter 66, we saw Goku employ a brand new transformation that has a number of fans scratching their heads, while others are anxious to see how this new technique will impact the future of the franchise created by Akira Toriyama!
What did you think of the finale of the battle against Moro? What would you have changed in the tail end of the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!
7.5 Out Of 10
That's my thoughts of Chapter 66 of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Overall, I give this chapter a 7.5 out of 10. I had fun reading this chapter. I'm looking forward to what they do with the angels meeting the Grand Priest and the conclusion of that plot point. The End!— Amarie316 (@Amarie3161) November 20, 2020
Parallels To Buu
Goku.— Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) November 20, 2020
Then. Now. Forever. pic.twitter.com/kh36VqTIVE
Definite Highlights
This was without question one of the prime highlights of Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter 66. The story came full circle after originally having it be discussed by Merus, with Uub giving a portion of this God Ki to help Goku and Vegeta. Phenomenal stuff. And promising. pic.twitter.com/zy3nWgF68E— Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) November 20, 2020
Not A Fan
Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 66 was 🗑🤦🏽♂️😓 pic.twitter.com/S16tdgyfOm— ⚡️Raijin The Ronin🦁 (@Raijin_TheRonin) November 20, 2020
Intense With Doubts
Dragon Ball Super manga Chapter 66!
Intense! Dramatic! TRIUMPH!
However, I have my doubts about the ending... #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/jU9P4g7IH0— theAvPlayer (@theAvPlayer) November 20, 2020
Ringing Endorsement
Yeah sex is cool but have you read Chapter 66 of the Dragon Ball Super manga? pic.twitter.com/nJGZ035haL— ZarRai 🐧 (@Raizarri) November 20, 2020
Somewhat Worrying
Dragon Ball Super Manga 66. Goku finally mastered the Uchiha Susanoo Technique! It was nice to see a hint of Beerus attempting to do something. While I found the action-packed nature of the chapter enjoyable, the manga is starting to remind me of DB Heroes, which is worrying... pic.twitter.com/xXyiAIZMq3— Lazuli (@Lazuliski) November 20, 2020