Dragon Ball Super Drops Teaser Trailer for Chapter 68

Dragon Ball Super has dropped a teaser trailer for Chapter 68 of the series! Dragon Ball Super officially brought the massive Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc to an end with the previous chapter of the series, and surprisingly started planting the seeds for its next arc with the final moments of it. Coming as a surprise to fans, the events of the fight with Planet Eater Moro ended up leading to one of the main conflicts for the next major arc of the series. As for what we can expect with this brand new arc, Dragon Ball Super dropped a curious teaser trailer.

Chapter 68 of Dragon Ball Super will be kicking off a new arc, and while the series already shared an official sneak peek with the first few rough draft pages from the chapter, the series has dropped a more enticing look at the next chapter and arc to come with a teaser trailer showing off some of the new faces and events making their appearance with the next release. Check it out below from V-Jump's official Twitter account:

As teased through this new teaser trailer and draft pages previewing Chapter 68 of the series, the new arc will pick up from the cliffhanger of the last chapter and focus on the mysterious newbie, Granolah. It seems this warrior has some ties to the Saiyans in the past, and there's a good chance that he or his allies will turn their attention toward Goku and Vegeta on Earth.

Then again, there could be a curve ball as to what kind of foes start making an appearance in the next chapter and the arc moving forward. Either way, if this next chapter does dive into the Saiyans' past, it could be another big story for Dragon Ball's franchise as a whole.