Dragon Ball Super Promo Gifts Goku and Vegeta Fitting New Outfits

Dragon Ball Super has gifted Goku and Vegeta with some fitting new outfits with a special new promo giving fans an early look at the manga's next big chapter! The Granolah the Survivor arc is gearing up for its grand finale with its latest chapters, and the previous string of chapters had been spent watching Bardock in his past fight against Gas. With the flashback coming to an end with the previous chapter, it's now time to rejoin Goku and Vegeta in the present as they get ready for what to do next against Gas and his unstoppable power.

The reason Goku needed the look at his father in the first place is the fact that he and Vegeta are looking for any real route to defeat Gas, and the preview for Chapter 84 teases that Goku seems to have found an answer in watching his father defeat the Heeter in the past. It's a collision of both past and present heading into the future of the series, so it's pretty fitting that Goku and Vegeta will be briefly donning some new Saiyan armor as they get ready for the next phase of the fight. You can check it out below as spotted by @Herms98 on Twitter:

Monaito offers to heal Goku and Vegeta before Gas arrives. But first: their clothes! Monaito gives them old school Saiyan armor, but Goku wants his old clothes back. Monaito’s surprised he doesn’t want to dress like his dad. Even Vegeta doesn’t want his jacket (chest armor) pic.twitter.com/SCmkeU8bW3 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) May 13, 2022

The early preview for Chapter 84 of Dragon Ball Super teases that after the flashback, the fight with Gas will continue anew. Monaito offers to heal the two Saiyans before they are thrown into the thick of it, but before doing so gives them some classic Saiyan armor modeled after Bardock. It's a pretty nostalgic look for Vegeta, but it's a first for Goku and the two immediately complain about the unwanted makeover as Monaito wonders why Goku would refuse to look like his father. But as fans know, the two of them are far beyond the classic Saiyans.

We'll get a much more proper look at their Saiyan armor makeovers when the actual chapter releases in full in just a matter of days from the time of this writing, so thankfully it won't be too much longer. It seems the Granolah the Survivor arc has reached a proper climax as teased by these new images from the coming chapters, but what do you think? How do you feel about Goku and Vegeta's Saiyan armor looks? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!