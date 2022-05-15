Dragon Ball Super Promo Teases the Outcome of Bardock's Big Wish

✖

Dragon Ball Super is teasing the outcome of Bardock's big wish for his sons with the promo for the next big chapter of the manga series! The Granolah the Survivor arc will be coming to an end some time this year, and that means each new chapter is all the more important to setting the stage for the final moments between Goku and Gas. This was helped along with the previous chapters showcasing a fight between his father Bardock and Gas in the past, and in doing so actually revealed a new side to the famous Saiyan father in the process.

With this look into Bardock in the past not only previously revealing that he helped saved Granolah and Monaito from dying at the hands of the Heeters, it was then revealed that he got the opportunity to make a wish on the Dragon Balls with Monaito's help. But rather than use them to power himself enough to defeat Gas, he instead decided to use that to make sure his sons went on to "thrive." As the early preview for Chapter 84 of Dragon Ball Super teases (as spotted by @Herms98 on Twitter), it seems the outcome of this wish might have meant Goku and Raditz's survival from Planet Vegeta's destruction:

Vegeta hates having Goku’s dad be the one to remind him of this, though. Also: he doesn’t think it’s fair how kid Goku and Raditz survived thanks to the dragon balls! But Goku says there’s no use complaining to him about that. pic.twitter.com/BtnDRllAVf — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) May 13, 2022

Fans had been debating since Chapter 83 hit over what the word "thrive" could have meant for Bardock's sons as while Goku continues to fight to this day, the two of them have died (and multiple times in Goku's case) by this point. By the looks of this preview for Chapter 84 in a conversation between Goku and Vegeta, Vegeta attributes the wish to Goku and Raditz's initial survival from Planet Vegeta's destruction. Goku doesn't really have a response to that, but it also seems to clear the air for what Bardock wished for.

This does further fuel what we know about Bardock's final moments in a last stand against Frieza, and knowing that he made this wish for his sons while sending Goku away off-planet is further backed by the fact that he made this wish long before it all happened. It might change the way fans see that last stand against Frieza overall, but does raise interesting questions about what the parameters of Monaito's Dragon Balls truly are.

What do you think? How do you feel about this potential explanation about Bardock's wish? What do you think would make for a better result for Goku and Raditz's thriving future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!