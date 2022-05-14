Dragon Ball Super Releases Chapter 84 Preview

✖

Dragon Ball Super's next major chapter will finally be releasing in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and the series has showed off a little of what to expect with the first look preview for Chapter 84 of the manga! The Granolah the Survivor arc of the series was previously announced to be coming to an end later this year with the next arc of the series to follow within 2022 as well, and thus fans have been paying close attention to see how each new chapter develops. Now fans are getting one step closer with this next crucial entry.

With the previous chapter of the series officially ending the look back into the past with Bardock's fight against Gas, it seemingly provided no crucial clues as to how Goku and Vegeta could somehow defeat Gas in the present day. The flashback provided some new clues as to how Bardock eventually stood tall against Frieza, but it seems like it's now on Goku's shoulders to piece together just how to stop the all-powerful Heeter with the next chapter of the series. As for what that will look like, you can check out the first rough draft pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 of the manga below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 Drafts (2/2). #DBSpoilers



Title: Pride of the Warrior Race! pic.twitter.com/qd9vr6xFJm — Hype (@DbsHype) May 13, 2022

Chapter 84 of Dragon Ball Super will be launching with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library on May 19th, and these first looks into the next chapter of the series tease how Goku will be connecting everything he learned in the flashback over the previous two chapters to his current day situation. There was a tease that he could somehow unlock a new version of the Ultra Instinct form that could be completely unique to him apart from the angelic ability's source, and maybe seeing his dad fight in this way will help him do so?

There are still many more questions the series needs to answer before Gas is even defeated, and with Elec and the Heeters still moving ahead in their plan regardless, it's still quite a ways away before the Granolah the Survivor arc is completely over. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super's next big chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!