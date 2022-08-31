Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Puts The God in Goku

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods was the first arc that transitioned from the sequel series into the third canon Shonen series, Dragon Ball Super. Introducing the anime world to Beerus, God of Destruction, and his handler, the angel Whis, Goku and the Z-Fighters were forced to access an entirely new transformation in Super Saiyan God. While this transformation might not be as used as Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, it helped transition the Z-Fighters into a world of deities and alternate realities.

Aside from giving the likes of Goku and Vegeta red hair, the Super Saiyan God transformation also did the unexpected in shrinking them down, making them look far skinnier and less bulky than some of the previous Super Saiyan forms. During the Resurrection of F saga, which brought back Frieza from the dead with a new transformation of his own, Goku and Vegeta showed off their new transformations, which are effectively "going Super Saiyan while in Super Saiyan God mode". While the name of this new form was hilariously referred to as "Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan", both the main Saiyans came to a consensus that Super Saiyan Blue was most likely the best option moving forward.

Instagram Cosplayer Elia Fery shared this brand new take on Son Goku in his Super Saiyan God form, which he most recently showed off in the anime world during the battle against the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly:

While Goku retained a far smaller role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero than his son Gohan and Piccolo, the manga recently saw a very important arc come to an end that not only gave the Z-Fighter a better handle on his Ultra Instinct form but also explored the past of his father. Ultra Instinct itself has given Goku more than a few transformations while using this godly power, so who is to say how many more times in the future Dragon Ball fans will see Super Saiyan God return to the spotlight.

While Vegeta was able to transform into both a Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue, he's taken a drastically different approach to his transformations, vying for Ultra Ego rather than Ultra Instinct.

What is your favorite Super Saiyan transformation throughout the history of Dragon Ball? Do you think Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego will overtake Super Saiyan forms completely? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.