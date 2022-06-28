Goku Visits Hawaii in New Dragon Ball Super Promo

Dragon Ball Super is living its best life right now, and we have its new movie to thank. Piccolo and Gohan are center stage right now as the duo are leading Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at the theater. Of course, Goku has his own role to play in the movie, but the anime gave the hero a bit of a break this go around. And now, it seems the hero is enjoying the break with help from Hawaii.

After all, Dragon Ball released a new promo just recently, and its was there the manga's artist explored Goku's recent vacation. Toyotaro was tasked with drawing a special summer sketch of the Saiyan to celebrate a big convention in Japan. As you can see below, the artist decided to dress up Goku as if he were on a Hawaiian vacation, and the look certainly suits the hero.

New Goku illustration by Toyotaro for Natsu Comics 2022! pic.twitter.com/sGJZQcNEjk — Hype (@DbsHype) June 27, 2022

The hero's gravity-defying hair is wrapped in a lei, and Goku is rocking a thick beaded necklace over his shoulders. With his torso bare, fans can see Goku's chiseled physique with ease as his lower half is covered by a Hulu skirt. And if you somehow missed it, Goku completes the whole look with a ukulele in hand.

This sketch makes it clear Goku is having a good time on vacation, and this is hardly the first time Dragon Ball has been tied to Hawaii. While the series has never made any formal nods to the former territory, creator Akira Toriyama has featured a number of stereotypically Hawaiian motifs in Dragon Ball. From clothing to architecture and Roshi's iconic Kamehameha, Dragon Ball has borrowed from Hawaiian culture on several occasions. And now, this sketch gives Goku the chance to experience part of the Hawaiian Islands firsthand.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball Super promo? Are you still keeping up with Goku and his Super Saiyan adventures? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.