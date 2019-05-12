Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 110 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has reached a new stage as Goku has officially begun fighting against Universe 11’s Jiren. But the fight proceeded a lot differently than fans had expected it to as no matter what Goku did or what form he used, Jiren was one step ahead of him. But thing got even more severe when even Goku’s Spirit Bomb was pushed back by Jiren.

The previous episode of the series ended with Jiren and Goku in a powerful Spirit Bomb tug of war, but can Goku turn things around? Read on to catch up with everything that happened on the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Goku has been swallowed by the energy of the Spirit Bomb that Jiren pushed back onto him. Universe 11 is confident in their victory, and that the loss of Goku will be a big hit to Universe 7’s morale. But the energy in the Spirit Bomb begins to fluctuate as Goku continues to struggle. Goku tries to push it, but Jiren gives one final push and it continues to overwhelm Goku. Whis notes how Goku has reached his limit, but Jiren still has much more to give. Whis even mentions how Jiren has essentially gotten the strength of the God of Destruction, possibly even stronger. And thus realizes the rumor of a mortal who could defeat a Destroyer was true. Goku tries to push the ball once more, but he and Jiren’s colliding energies implode on themselves and Goku is caught within the explosion of the Spirit Bomb. With Jiren the only one standing in the giant resulting crater, Goku is nowhere to be found. Universe 7 can no longer sense his energy, and think he might have even been vaporized. This would not disqualify Jiren, however, as it’s Goku’s own attack that destroyed himself. Grand Minister rules it as a self-destruction. The tournament continues as the remaining universes’ fighters all gather around Jiren. Grand Minister reminds them that there’s still over half of the tournament still to go. But as the Omni-Kings prepare to officially eliminate Goku from the tournament, the World of Void is shaken with a flow of new power. Universe 7 can’t help but feel like it’s Goku, and Beerus, who once lost hope, is ready for Goku’s return. Goku suddenly emerges in a giant pillar of light, and he’s begun to glow with a silver aura. It’s made his pupils silver as well. There’s something different about him this time that his energy’s gone frighteningly calm. He rushes toward Jiren with a super high speed, and the two begin trading blows. Goku easily dodges many of Jiren’s attacks. Gohan notes how Goku is moving like never before, and Vegeta can’t even figure out what’s happening to him. Universe 11’s Top and Dyspo prepare to attack, but Goku catches the both of them and throws them to the side. He dodges Top’s ki blasts with ease and calmly approaches Jiren. The two begin trading blows faster than the eye can track. Even Jiren’s getting pushed back, and it’s a far cry from how steady he’s seemed before. Goku’s begin to evolve even more in this new form as he fights against Jiren. Whis and Beerus figure out what’s happening, and Whis is excited to see it but Beerus begrudgingly calls this “Ultra Instinct.” The Gods are surprised considering a mortal like Goku has reached a state that not even the Gods themselves could easily attain. Grand Minister says it’s too early to tell quite yet, but he and Whis are excited about this surprising development. Whis says the Spirit Bomb was likely the trigger as Goku absorbed its power. It’s acting like a temporary source of power as it and Goku’s power clashed together and broke through his limits. But Whis isn’t too sure about this transformation. Goku continues to trade blows with Jiren, but soon the Ultra Instinct power begins to flicker on and off as he tries to end the fight with Jiren for good. He makes one final charge at Jiren, but Jiren blocks his punch. Jiren sees that Goku is at his limit as the Ultra Instinct power fades away and blasts him at point blank range. Goku is left exhausted, and even he’s not quite sure what happened to him. As Vegeta prepares to defend him, Goku is taken away to a remote spot and Freeza is aiming a Death Beam on Goku’s weakened body. There are 25 minutes left in the Tournament of Power.

