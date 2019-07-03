Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 112 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has officially crossed the halfway mark as the fighters continue to dwindle down. After the strong showing Jiren had against both Goku and Hit, the other universes are left to try their hardest to keep in the game before Jiren makes a move again. So now fans are starting to see more strategies emerge, and more alliances.

With Universe 6 left on the ropes after Hit has fallen, how will they survive the rest of the tournament? Read on to catch up with the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku wants to face Jiren again, but his body is exhausted. The Tournament of Power is half over at this point, and Universe 7 is in the lead with seven fighters. Universe 3 begins targeting Goku, and three of the robot fighters attack Goku at once. He’s thrown around for a bit, and Piccolo tells Gohan to go save Goku but Gohan says Goku should be fine and for them to focus on the two Namekian opponents in front of them. The two Namekians are strong, and Champa devises a strategy that Universe 6’s fighters should run and keep their numbers up that way. Kale and Caulifla talk about their nervousness, and suddenly a new fighter from Universe 4 attacks. But before they can fight, Cabba rushes in to defend them. Cabba turns Super Saiyan to fight as Kale and Caulifla leave the area. But the Universe 4’s fighter is too strong and her sturdy body expands into a large ball which easily bowls Cabba to the edge of the tournament arena. She nearly knocks him off completely, but he’s surprisingly saved by Vegeta before he falls over the edge. Vegeta easily blasts away the Universe 4 fighter away, and Universe 7 notes how the teacher and student relationship between the two must be complicating things for Vegeta. Cabba thanks Vegeta, but Vegeta knees him in the stomach. He says he didn’t save Cabba, he just hates seeing a weak Saiyan. He reminds Cabba of his promise to show Vegeta Universe 6’s Planet Sadala, and tells Vegeta that he’ll revive Universe 6 if he wins. Cabba agrees to revive Universe 7, but Vegeta won’t give up the victory hilariously enough. He wants Cabba to fight without regret like a Saiyan, and Freeza is repulsed at the connection between the two. Cabba challenges the Universe 4 fighter from before, and when the fighter insults Kale, Caulifla, and his master Vegeta, Cabba goes beyond his limits and transforms into Super Saiyan 2. He hits the fighter with a strong ki blast, and eliminates her from the tournament. But he’s drained of his stamina. Vegeta, however, has his eyes squarely on Jiren. He plans to challenge Jiren, but Top rushes to challenge him himself. Vegeta goes Super Saiyan Blue and the two immediately begin trading blows. Cabba soon approaches Freeza, and Freeza “challenges” him to a fight. Freeza is much stronger, however, and takes the chance to make a Saiyan suffer. Cabba fires a Galick Gun at Freeza, but it does no damage as Freeza transformed into his Golden form. He pelts Cabba with Death Beams and eliminates him from the tournament. Freeza has not lost sight of his goal to win the Super Dragon Balls and control the gods. Goku and Vegeta meet up once more, and the two comfort each other over Cabba’s loss. Goku still hasn’t recovered his strength, but before Universe 3’s fighters strike Cauilfla comes to save him and challenge him after. She transforms into a Super Saiyan and will now fight Goku. There are 23 minutes left in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.