‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals [SPOILER] Is Still Alive

It looks like Dragon Ball Super got fans all worked up for nothing. Last weekend, the show’s dub aired a brand-new episode, and the release confirmed Future Trunk’s best friend is still alive.

So, obviously, spoilers below!

Toonami aired Dragon Ball Super‘s 50th episode last Saturday, and the dub had lots to share. Not only did the episode show Goku’s first fight with Goku Black, but it revealed information about the baddie’s time-traveling tendencies. However, some fans found themselves distracted by the episode’s nod to Mai.

The last time fans saw the heroine, she had been laid out by Goku Black after taking a direct attack from him. The blast appeared to have killed the girl, leaving Future Trunks to mourn her and fall into a massive rage. However, it doesn’t look like Mai is all that dead.

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super‘s dub confirmed the girl is alive. The release featured a short scene which caught up with Mai in Future Trunks’ timeline. The heroine was still knocked out on the floor, but her hands twitched. The small movement let fans know Mail is still alive though unwell, so Future Trunks will be in for a big surprise when he gets back home. After all, the Saiyan seems to have a little crush on Mai, and her death really tore the hero up.

Of course, fans of the Dragon Ball Super sub already know what is in store for the couple. Future Trunks does make it back to his timeline with Bulma’s help, and he is met by Mai upon his return. The Saiyan goes looking for her once he learns from other survivors that Mai informed them all of his time-traveling mission once she recovered. And, when the duo finally see each other, Future Trunks goes in for one tender huge.

