‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Teases Zeno’s Power

As more of the mysteries behind Goku Black, Future Trunks, and Universe 10 unfolds, the English dub of Dragon Ball Super is teasing a major meeting between Goku and the Omni-King, Zeno.

Although the end of the Universe 6 arc teased Zeno’s power, the preview for Episode 55 has a very nervous Beerus, Supreme Kai, and Whis getting Goku ready for a requested meeting with Zeno.

Just when you thought #Toonami didn’t cut a promo for #DragonBallSuper Episode 55, they finally put it up mid week. Tomorrow night on an all new episode of Dragon Ball Super: pic.twitter.com/Z0sf00NP62 — Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) March 16, 2018

At the end of Episode 54, Beerus and Whis were taken by surprise when Zeno suddenly contacted them. It turns out it was because Zeno wants to see Goku again, and the preview sees Beerus getting Goku ready to meet him. Goku asks whether or not he comes off as rude, and they all resoundly answer yes.

Goku technically can be particular scary to strangers and seeing how abrupt he was with the Omni King last time, it’s only natural that Beerus and company would worry over Goku meeting him again.

But fans are definitely excited to see how it turns out.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

