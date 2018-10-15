‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Proves Vegeta is a Big Sap

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is getting close to the Tournament of Power, but there are some pretty big developments that need to be made before Goku and the others can fight seven other universes in a big battle royal.

What are those big developments? Bulma gave birth to her and Vegeta’s new daughter, and in the process revealed how big of a sap Vegeta really is.

Vegeta had been nervous throughout the entire episode as Bulma was on the edge pf delivering the baby. He even turns down the initial invitation to the Tournament of Power because Bulma could give birth any second, and he didn’t want to leave her side. When Whis pulls Bulla out of Bulma, speeding up the process, fans then see just how sappy Vegeta as a new dad is.

It’s a far cry from how he treated Trunks early on in the series, so it almost seems like Vegeta is another character entirely. He gets nervous when others ask to hold his daughter, is too nervous to hold her himself, and gets pretty frustrated when Bulma reveals that their daughter’s official name is Bulla.

Vegeta wanted to name her a traditional Saiyan warrior name, but he isn’t mad with Bulma’s choice either. Regardless, as soon as he holds Bulla for the first time it all washes away. He still deflects his embarrassment by getting angry at others, but that only makes Vegeta much more adorable. It’s one of the fan-favorite trends in Dragon Ball Super.

