Dragon Ball Super Wraps Latest Arc with Emotional Goku-Bardock Moment

The Granolah Arc has finally come to an end in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. The latest storyline featured not only a new threat in both the intergalactic bounty hunter Granolah and the criminal organization known as the Heeters, but also took the opportunity to take us into the past to further explore the life of Bardock, Goku's father. Now, before the new arc begins, the Granolah Arc took the opportunity to give us an emotional moment between Saiyan father and son.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 87, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Bardock played a significant role in this latest arc not just thanks to saving Granolah and his mother from the Heeters, but by also allowing his son to further master Ultra Instinct by gleaning an important lesson. In the past, Bardock was able to defeat Gas by focusing on nothing other than victory while living up his Saiyan pride. While Bardock didn't necessarily introduce a new transformation, his aura left many readers wondering if he had learned Ultra Instinct before his life came to an end thanks to Frieza.

Twitter User SLO Plays shared the moment in which Goku became closer than ever before with the father whom he never met, reclaiming Bardock's scouter after learning a new side of Ultra Instinct that assisted the Z-Fighters in finally taking down the Heeter known as Gas:

Goku thinking of Bardock after getting his scouter back was so wholesome ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/mJXo5xfG0t — SLO (@SLOplays) August 19, 2022

Ultimately, this new was overshadowed thanks to the arrival of Frieza, who returned to the series after playing instrumental roles in both the Tournament of Power Arc and the feature-length film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Hitting the scene and instantly eradicating both Gas and Elec of the Heeters, Frieza revealed that he had discovered a "Hyperbolic Time Chamber", trained for ten years, and had become the new strongest being in the universe via his "Black Frieza" transformation.

Dragon Ball Super's manga is going on hiatus following the conclusion of the Granolah Arc, and while the details of the next arc are few and far between, there are plenty of places for the Shonen series to go.

Do you think Goku and Bardock will ever meet face to face?