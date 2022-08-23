Dragon Ball Super Confirms Plans for a New Arc

Dragon Ball Super has been busy this month with a new movie and all, but the manga has held its own if you hadn't been keeping up. For over a year at this point, the story's Granolah arc has kept fans entertained, and it even introduced a number of powerful forms few saw coming. But like all things, the arc had to end at some point. Now, Granolah's piece has come to an end, and reports have confirmed a new arc is in the works for Dragon Ball Super.

The update comes straight from the manga itself, so there couldn't be a more reliable source. When the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super closed, it did so with an update from the editorial staff. It turns out the manga is taking an indefinite hiatus to rest up, and Dragon Ball Super will return with a new arc when that break wraps.

At this point, fans have little information on what Dragon Ball Super plans to do next. The manga did just end its Granolah arc, after all. There were no major teases given about the series' director in its final pages, but one major comeback has given readers theory fodder. It is no secret that Frieza makes an appearance in this latest chapter, and he shows off a powerful new form before heading off.

While we know little about Black Frieza, fans know enough to consider it a massive threat. Not even Goku or Vegeta could defend against its power, and Black Frieza KO'd the pair with a single punch. Frieza now has a decade's worth of new power at hand thanks to some off-world training. And now that we've seen Black Frieza in action, it only makes sense for Dragon Ball Super to follow up on the form once its next arc gets underway.

What do you want to see from Dragon Ball Super next? Did you enjoy Granolah's arc?