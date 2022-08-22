Dragon Ball Super Finally Reveals One of Its Worst Wishes yet

Dragon Ball Super has revealed one of its WORST wishes yet – as seen in Chapter 87 of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Over the course of the series, we've seen people seek out or use the Dragon Balls for selfish and petty or outright evil reasons – but never have we seen a wish as dark, gruesome, and twisted as the one seen in this final chapter of the long-running Granolah Arc.

SPOILERS FOLLOW!

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87, Goku and Vegeta think they've reached a victorious ending alongside new ally Granolah, who they united with to take down the evil Heeters gang, and their rampaging little brother Gas. Gas was able to unlock a power that neither Goku, Vegeta, or Granolah could match – thanks to a power boost from the Dragon Balls.

Gas's brother (and Heeters leader) Elec used the two Dragon Balls on Planet Cereal to make Gas the strongest warrior in the universe (at that moment); however, Granolah had previously made the same wish and learned it came at great cost: the new power level was taken from his own lifeforce, leaving Granolah with just three years left to live. Well, Elec had far less concern and measure for his own brother's life than Granolah had for his own: to give Gas the power he needed, Elec shortened his brother's life to the point that Gas will certainly die on the battlefield of Planet Cereal.

In fact, by the time Gas figures out to his own tragic horror that his life is ending, the Heeters warrior is already a living corpse. He was all but decimated by Granolah's super blast (which shortened Granolah's own life significantly) but shockingly returns to the fight as a living corpse, still able to expend the last of his power. All that came to an end when Frieza shows up and horrifically murders Gas by punching a hole through his midsection and watching the last of his body literally melt away into a dusty corpse, before debuting his new Black Frieza form.

As stated, Elec's wish for Gas to gain so much power at the cost of his life is probably one of the most twisted and sadistic uses of the Dragon Ball ever seen in Dragon Ball. It just goes to show how powerful the wish-granting artifacts truly are – and what kind of Faustian Bargain they can be.

Dragon Ball Super releases new manga chapters free online.