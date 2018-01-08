‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Clips Bring Back Vegeta’s ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Actor

The latest episode of the Dragon Ball Super’s English dub may have been considered filler by long time fans of the series, but Funimation went the extra mile with their localization and made it a must watch for fans.

The last episode saw Vegeta copied by the mysterious water, but Funimation brought back the voice actor for the Ocean Studios’ dub of Vegeta, Brian Drummond, to make the eventual Vegeta versus Vegeta fight all the more amazing.

Drummond is not only a great callback to Dragon Ball Z, he has a performance that’s notably different from Chris Sabat’s take for Funimation which makes the battle between Vegetas far more palpable. Many of the episodes lines, like when Vegeta teases his fight with Goku saying it’d be like “old times,” hit a deeper nostalgic vein when you hear such a classic performance.

The next episode teases a fight between Goku and the Brian Drummond voiced Vegeta, and that’s going to be a loving walk down memory lane. If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

The English broadcast release of Dragon Ball Super just ended the “Universe 6” arc, where the God of Destruction Beerus challenges his brother, Universe 6’s God of Destruction Champa for ultimate superiority of the planet Earth and its delicacies. Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and the mysterious Monoka fought against various tough enemies from Universe 6 such as a member of Frieza’s race, Saiyan, and a time-shifting assassin.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.