Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 109 Preview Teases Goku vs. Jiren

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has entered its second phase on the series’ English dub run, and Toonami fans have been waiting for one big fight in particular ever since the series started. After all the teases of Jiren of Universe 11’s power, fans will finally see what Jiren has to offer as Episode 109 of the series kicks off the major confrontation between Goku and Jiren.

The promo for the episode’s Toonami debut is short, but sweet as fans can see the beginning of their fight as it teases Jiren’s massive power. Check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this point in the Tournament of Power, two universes have been erased from existence. Universes 9 and 10 had all of their fighters eliminated, and have thus been punished for it. Universe 7 has lost Krillin, Tien, and Master Roshi, and this leaves them just ahead of Universe 6’s roster. The current universe with the lowest amount of fighters left is 11, but they have Jiren, Top, and Dyspo in their corner.

Goku’s fight with Jiren has been one of the most anticipated in the tournament thus far, and fans who watched the Japanese language release of the series know why. Not only is Jiren strong, but there’s a tease that he and Goku will bring out the strengths in one another as warriors. But at this point, it’s still too early to tell as Jiren has barely even spoken let alone fight in the tournament. But now’s the time, so fans will want to keep tabs on Toonami for the next two episodes as the fight continues.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!