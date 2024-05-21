My Adventures with Superman Cast Talks Returning for Season 2, Romance, Season 3 Hopes and More

My Adventures with Superman is coming back to Adult Swim with Season 2, and we got to talk with the cast behind it all about their reactions to the show so far, navigating a young romance and more! My Adventures with Superman had one of the most notable debuts on Adult Swim last year as fans saw a brand new take on DC Comics characters Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and many more. This debut was so popular in fact that the series was quickly confirmed for a second season, and now these new episodes are already upon us this week. My Adventures with Superman's first season introduced the main trio of Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, and the second season will see them return for some new adventures in the coming episodes. Given that this trio had time to check out the first season since their time working on the new episodes, we got to talk with the cast behind it all as they reflect on the reactions to the series thus far, navigating a new Lois and Clark romance, Jimmy's influence on a certain supervillain, and hopes for a Season 3 and much beyond. Read on for our talk with My Adventures with Superman Season 2 stars Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid below (which has been edited for clarity) ahead of the series' season premiere with Adult Swim on Saturday, May 25th at midnight with its first two episodes!

Reactions to Season One (Photo: Adult Swim) NICK VALDEZ, COMICBOOK: It's been some time since season one, and some time since you've all worked on season two, so you've had some time to actually watch the show and see people's reaction to it, fan art, and viral memes and stuff like that. How do you all feel about the reaction to My Adventures with Superman so far? ISHMEL SAHID: Wow. I mean, for me it's still a little bit surreal. You just never know how something's going to turn out and you never know how people are going to react and how big of a fan they are to a franchise. So just, I know with me while watching it on streaming, I would also watch the YouTube reactions and they were just all genuine. They genuinely liked the show and yeah, it always blow my mind to this day. So I'm just incredibly blessed. ALICE LEE: Yeah, I feel super grateful. I love the show when I was watching and I was like, "Oh my God, this is so good." And same with the YouTube reaction videos, also the fan art. It's very moving. I'm like, "Wow, the love is so real." I even watched it with my neighbor's family. They have kids, and so we did a little viewing party and it was cool. The kids were all like, "Oh my God, that's you. That's your voice." And also the parents loved it. They were just as much in it, and they were like, "The kids never just are quiet watching something. So...that means something. It's like a really good show." That was just so wholesome. So yeah, it's been amazing. I feel very proud to be a part of this show. JACK QUAID: It was really overwhelming. It was really quick too. The fans were making fan art, and I also watched YouTube reactions. It was so wholesome. Everybody was so enthusiastic. I love that we were able to make people laugh, but also I saw so many of the YouTubers especially do this a lot. Oh, they were just so invested. And that's everything that you want from putting a thing out into the world. So I mean, we all thank the fans from the bottom of our hearts. I don't think it could have gotten any better. Really. You guys were just incredible. My little sister, she basically just started college, but she's very into the show, and we would watch it together sometimes. So it was really special for me. Yeah, no, thank you fans. Unbelievable.

New Version of the Lois & Clark Romance I can't imagine how nerve wracking that must have been, especially Alice and Jack, you two are getting to explore early stages of Lois and Clark's romance in a much different way. They go from a will they/won't they in the first season, to exploring an actual committed relationship in season two. So what was it like for you two getting to tap into this classic DC Comics romance story? QUAID: Oh, sorry. You go ahead. I- LEE: Oh you. QUAID: This is very Clark and Lois right now, which is like, "Oh no, please, you go for it." Alice, please. Do take it. LEE: I mean, it's so sweet. I love being a part of a love story that's just very pure and it feels, besides some of the secrets and stuff, it feels very healthy, a very natural progression. It's just like when I watch it, even more so when I'm watching it. Because when we're doing the voices, obviously we're not together. We're just kind of going based off the direction. But when you watch it, especially with the animation and just the blushing and the looks, I'm like a little schooler. I'm like, "Oh my God." QUAID: Also making that same noise, by the way. I'm also going, I'm also doing that. No, really, there were moments in season one where I'm watching it, and this is kind of your earlier question too. We're all recording it and then it comes out and we hadn't seen any of it. So it comes out and you can only imagine, you just imagine what the show is going to be like and then to see it with, like you said, the animation and also the music really affects me, particularly when it comes to Clark and Lois and their relationship. I got choked up at a few scenes. So I don't know. We both feel, I assume, just incredibly lucky to be another version of these iconic characters and explore this ages decades old romance. It's amazing.

Jimmy's Role In It All (Photo: Adult Swim) Ishmel, one of the things that I really appreciate about My Adventures with Superman is that Jimmy's not just Superman's pal this time around, he's got his own stuff going on, and he even has one of the biggest victories towards the end of the first season. And in season two, he's already kind of spending that money. So how is it like for you getting to portray this more confident, this more kind of put together Jimmy as he's figuring things out? SAHID: Well, it's awesome with me just going by it at the same pace that he's going by it. I'm just trying to just see it through his lens and see it through his perspective. It's almost like art imitating life, how I would feel if I came into a lot of money. I dunno. It's just fun. It's just fun. He's such a nice guy that with season two, he's already kind of inadvertently inspiring one of Superman's greatest future foes with Lex Luthor. So I was wondering if you had a chance to actually realize that was happening? As you're bringing that to life, is that something you get to see in the script that you're like, "Oh, Jimmy's talking to Lex Luthor as he's saying this, and whether or not you kind of changed your own performance based on that? SAHID: Well, yes and no. You have an idea of the producers and writers tell you what's going to happen in other episodes. But I just approach it in a genuine way as if I'm learning this for the first time. And because Jimmy is such a genuine person and a nice guy, all of his interactions come from a good place. Although he is human, and so if you bite at him, he is going to react in a certain way. But yeah, that's just his personality.

Lois and Her Father in Future Episodes I love it. Jimmy, Lois and Clark all play a very good trio, and everyone kind of has their roles. Alice, one of the things that I've loved seeing develop in season one and then heading into season two as well is the relationship between Lois and her father. So I want to know how it was exploring that from your perspective. Getting to bring that part of Lois to life with sort of a father who's not really absentee, but sort of on that line? LEE: I think it just adds another just complex layer to her character. There's some depth, and that's something I also really enjoyed playing, because it's deep, right? Our relationships with our parents and her dad isn't really around, and she always wants to prove herself to him, obviously, but not getting that validation, but then seeing him eventually fight for her at the end, or when she's like, "Dad, no." He actually listens to her. I think that's very moving and then seeing how that'll transition into season two. Obviously their relationship is tense, but I think there's healing and stuff that we'll see. But I just love that there's that layer to her character.