Tokyo Pop Announces Penguin House Distribution Partnership

Anime and manga continue to grow in popularity worldwide, as North America is playing catch-up when it comes to the series success that the medium has seen in Japan. In a new reveal, Penguin Random House detailed an upcoming partnership with TokyoPop that might change the manga game moving forward. In declaring their upcoming partnership, the two companies laid out when the collaboration will begin and some of the details that will be a part of the union.

In a new press release, TokyoPop and Penguin Random House will collaborate on selling and distributing all of the works from the former. Beginning on January 1st, 2025, Penguin Random House Publisher Services will help to send out the entire "TokyoPop frontlist and backlist across all sales channels worldwide." With TokyoPop first forming in 1997 and Penguin Random House coming together in 2013, each company has its own unique history in the publishing business.

(Photo: TokyoPop & Penguin Random House)

TokyoPop x Penguin Random House: A Manga Fusion

TokyoPop COO, Marc Visnick, had this to say about the upcoming partnership with Penguin, "Penguin Random House offers an industry leading range of proven sales, distribution, and publishing services that will provide the important tools necessary to continue our growth trajectory," said Marc Visnick, TokyoPop COO and publisher, in a statement. "With PRHPS as a partner, we will be better situated to take advantage of market opportunities as the manga, graphic novel and comics arenas continue to evolve while also expanding our reach into new markets."

On the flip side, Executive Vice President of Penguin Random House, Rachel Goldstein, had the following to say when it came to the TokyoPop and Penguin Random House crossover, "As long-time admirers of TOKYOPOP'S pathfinding publishing, we are thrilled to welcome them to Penguin Random House Publisher Services. Under the astute leadership of Stu Levy, Marc Visnick and their team, they continue to identify the perfect partnerships with which to expand their manga list to untapped opportunities in the marketplace, and we are excited to bring the full range of our sales and distribution experience and relationships to deliver their creators' work to even more readers worldwide."

Want to get more updates on this manga fusion set to take the anime world by storm? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on TokyoPop and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the ever-growing world of manga.

Via Press Release