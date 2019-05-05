Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 109 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has entered a new phase on the series’ English dub run on Toonami, and now fans are finally getting one of the biggest fights in the entire tournament. After weeks of teasing the most powerful mortal in all the universes, and after showcasing Jiren’s strength, Goku and Jiren finally will be going toe to toe as Goku challenges Universe 11’s strongest.

It’s been a long time coming, but how does Goku fare? Can he stand up to Jiren even with the help of the Spirit Bomb? Read on to find out everything that happened on the last Dragon Ball Super episode on Toonami!

Goku is still fighting against Universe 2’s Ribrianne who is keeping him on his toes with her strange abilities and strong power. She wants to win so she can wish to be a goddess loved by all the cosmos with the Super Dragon Balls. Goku says he hasn’t decided what he’d wish for, however. The other two members of the Kamikaze Fireballs raise glowsticks, and this pumps up Ribrianne with more energy. Taking in that energy, she transforms into “Super Ribrianne” as she grows glowing butterfly wings. Her attacks get faster and stronger, and it’s hard for Goku to keep his distance. She builds up a huge heart shaped ki blast, but Goku is able to dodge at the last moment and counters. He kicks Ribrianne into Universe 11’s Jiren, who ignores her and is focused intently on Goku. Universe 11’s Vermoud contacts Jiren through telepathy and tells him it’s time to unleash his strength on Goku. Jiren agrees and heads toward Goku as all the fighters in the arena feel an intense energy and pressure. The two begin their fight as Jiren sends out a rush of air without moving a muscle. It’s his massive energy. Goku’s a bit nervous, and he immediately fires a Kamehameha Wave. Jiren blocks this with his hand, and Goku transforms into Super Saiyan, then Super Saiyan 2 as he begins his barrage. He hits Jiren with a flurry of moves, but Jiren doesn’t budge an inch. Krillin notes that both Goku and Jiren must be sensing that the other is a strong opponent that could heighten their own strength and are testing the limits of both of their power. Goku transforms into Super Saiyan God and continues to attack, but Jiren blocks it with a single finger. Knowing Jiren won’t get serious otherwise, Goku transforms into Super Saiyan Blue. Universe 11 is confident that Jiren will win, and that Goku’s defeat will make the other universes lose hope of beating Jiren. SSB Goku continues his assault, and Jiren finally dodges and counters. Goku even briefly uses Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken, but Jiren is able to counter or deflect every one of Goku’s moves. Goku is on the ropes, and Jiren is showing nothing but dominance. After knocking Goku to the ground, Jiren picks him up and hits him point blank with a ki blast. This seems to knock Goku out of the ring, but he saves himself at the last moment with SSB Kaio-ken. He tries once more to charge at Jiren, but Jiren unleashes a ki from his eyes and suddenly Goku is hit several times within an instant. No one even saw Jiren move. Krillin notes that Goku can use SSB Kaio-ken x20 by now, but Beerus and Whis say Goku’s already used it. Goku’s running out of options, and seeing Jiren’s strength decides to build up his energy for a Spirit Bomb. He gathers energy from Universe 7 (even Freeza, but not Vegeta), and Jiren says he’ll wait to see Goku’s special attack (in order to crush Goku at full strength). Ribrianne almost hits Goku while he’s charging, but Vegeta hits her with a blast. Goku manages to charge his Spirit Bomb, and launches it at Jiren. But Jiren catches it with one hand. Goku tries to push it back with SSB Kaio-ken, but Jiren is too strong. Soon Goku is completely enveloped by the Spirit Bomb attack and fades away as the episode comes to a close.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

