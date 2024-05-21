One Piece Episode 1106 Promo Released: Watch

One Piece's anime has reached a new phase of the Egghead Arc, and the anime has shared the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1106! One Piece's anime has been steadily setting up the main chaos of the Egghead Arc as after following Dr. Vegapunk's full debut in the series, it was soon revealed he's been made a target of the World Government thanks to how much knowledge he's managed to dig up from Ohara's old research. So he's ended up asking for help from the Straw Hats to somehow escape the future island laboratory.

But as Luffy and the Straw Hats have been trying to make their escape, things have only gotten more complicated as CP0 and the Seraphim have started to crowd around the Frontier Dome. And that's not all as even the World Government's higher powers are heading to the island to make sure that Vegapunk is wiped out. This means each new episode is only going to get wilder, and thus fans have no idea what to expect from what's next. You can check out the first look at what's coming next with the promo for One Piece Episode 1106 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1106

One Piece Episode 1106 is titled "Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "On the brink of escaping Egghead, Dr. Vegapunk, the key figure in the mission, suddenly and inexplicably disappears! Where in the closed laboratory did he go? The Straw Hats, who have been left behind, begin their search for the genius scientist!" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, May 26th (and Saturday, May 25th internationally), One Piece Episode 1106 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming next for the Egghead Arc instead of waiting for more of the anime.