Did ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Confirm A Kale & Caulifla Fusion?

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 115th episode lie below!

Dragon Ball Super fans are still reeling from the show’s latest elimination, but they will soon have something to distract them. Cabba got eliminated recently after the Saiyan did his best to save Kale and Caulifla from elimination, and it is a good thing Cabba did.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, it looks like Dragon Ball Super is about to introduce its first female Super Saiyan fusion with the girls.

Earlier today, the provisional title for Dragon Ball Super‘s 115th episode went live in Japan. The name was translated on Twitter for English-speaking fans, and the title is a telling one. According to fan-translations, the upcoming episode is titled “Goku vs Kafla,” and Dragon Ball Super fans are freaking out over the latter-half of the name.

According to Todd Blankenship, the new name isn’t a brand-spanking-new one; It is a combination of two names which the franchise has touted before.

“This is ケフラ/Kefura in Japanese, and while not certain, this obvious assumption is that it’s a combination of the names of Kale (ケール/Kēru) and Caulifla (カリフラ/Karifura),” the translator noted over on Twitter.

If you are at all familiar with Dragon Ball, then you will know why that naming convention is go important. In the past, all of the Super Saiyan fusions have received combination names featuring its users. When Vegeta and Goku fuse, the product is known as either Gogeta or Vegito. For Goten and Trunks, you are left with Gotenks. The convention is a simple yet telling one, and it seems like Kale and Caulifla are about to find out how to fuse for themselves.

So far, there is no confirmation about the duo fusing, but fans are ready to bet on the heroines doing just that. The anime has teased a brand-new warrior will be joining the Tournament of Power soon, and a fusion character would fit that bill. It seems like Caulifla and Kale will soon learn just how the Saiyan’s Fusion Dance works, and Goku will see if he can take on the combined fighters in a head-on match.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.