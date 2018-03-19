‘Dragon Ball Super’ Highlights Zamasu’s Turn To The Dark Side

Universe 10’s mysteries have been unfolding more over the last few episodes of Dragon Ball Super’s English language broadcast, and now things have taken a turn for the severe as the series has revealed more of a dark side for Zamasu.

After being shown a species he feels is inferior to himself and the other gods, Zamasu finally takes action against them and kills one, begin a snowball effect that will only intensify as the series rolls on.

In Episode 55 of the series, Zamasu and Gowasu are still on a planet where dinosaurs are fighting one another. This come to a head as Zamasu and Gowasu begin to leave, and Zamasu decides to strike one down despite Gowasu’s please to do otherwise.

Completely committed to his idea that inferior mortals should be eliminated, he kills the rampaging mortal. Seeing this, Gowasu appears to be even more on edge than before (especially after Beerus and Goku‘s visit two episodes ago) as he demotes Zamasu right now.

Highlighting how twisted Zamasu has become now, his latest brewed tea for Gowasu featured a major black spot that was unsettled within the brew. The purity of the tea was used to show Zamasu’s tranquil nature as a Supreme Kai in training, and the taste has only gotten worse as the episodes rolled on.

Zamasu’s shift in character will only become more significant as the mysteries of Universe 10, Goku Black, and Zamas unfold in the Future Trunks arc.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

For fans sad about the series ending soon, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.