‘Dragon Ball Super’ Prepares to Let Majin Buu Loose in New Fight

Dragon Ball Super has kicked off the special Zeno Expo match before the official Tournament of Power as Majin Buu represents Universe 7 against Universe 9’s Basil in the first fight.

While Buu wasn’t moving at the end of the latest episode, the preview for the next episode of the English dub teases Majin Buu going all out after something happens to Mr. Satan.

Majin Buu originally only agreed to this match thanks to Mr. Satan offering him candy (needing chocolate to even wake up Buu before his match began), and he begins it by playing around. It continues on to the next episode as well as the preview teases Majin Buu failing to take Universe 9’s Basil seriously. He’s being kicked around still, and doesn’t block against Basil’s attacks.

Buu when a stray blast shakes the stands up, Mr. Satan hits his head and is knocked unconscious. But this also sets Majin Buu off, and finally makes him take the fight seriously. Angered that Basil has hurt Mr. Satan, Majin Buu rages and begins his counterattack.

This seems to take Universe 9 by surprise, naturally, as Basil’s been thinking he had the upper hand until now. Now they’ll see just how strong Buu can be when he’s angry, something that fans are fully aware of. What’s more so is the preview hints at this when a powered up Basil launches a big ki blast at Buu, but it’s blocked and knocked away pretty easily.

The preview even ends with Buu spinning and tossing Basil around pretty disrespectfully, and that’s just part of the humor Buu brings to his fights. Fans have wanted to see Buu in action ever since he’s return to fighting was teased but not delivered during the Universe 6 arc.

