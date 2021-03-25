Dragon Ball Super Marks Its Finale's Third Anniversary

If you have been missing Dragon Ball Super, you should know you're not the only one. The series is thriving in print as the manga continue putting out new content each month. But when it comes to the anime, things have been quiet for years. After all, the TV show ended three years ago this week, and fans are looking back at one of their favorite shows.

Dragon Ball Super wrapped on March 25, 2018 in Japan if you will recall. The big finale checked in on the Tournament of Power with a satisfying end. Fans watched as Goku continued his battle with Freeza, and things got wild when a last-minute ally appeared from the rubble to help. The whole tournament ended with life restored to the multiverse, and fans bid farewell to Goku as he prepared to train Ultra Instinct more so.

These days, the Dragon Ball Super manga is continuing the journey, and Vegeta has gotten a major comeuppance. But when it comes to the anime, well - things are standing still. Barring any re-airs, the show lives primarily online thanks to streaming, and its fanbase is as loyal as ever. And as you will see in the slides below, fans really do miss the show these days!

Can you believe it has been three years since Dragon Ball Super ended? Do you think the anime will ever return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.