Dragon Ball Super: Battle of the Battles Releases Epic Promo (Exclusive)

✖

Dragon Ball Super has been off the air for three years now, but fans continue to revisit the hit series. After all, the anime stands as the most recent to bring Goku to life, and the Saiyan experienced some insane fights during its run. Now, it won't be long until some of Dragon Ball Super's best battles duke it out for the crown of the top fight, and ComicBook has an exclusive trailer for Funimation and Toei Animation's Battle of the Battles.

As you can see above, the big event is scheduled to go down on Saturday, March 27 at 8:00 pm EST. The event will be streamed live on Toei Animation's Twitch channel or through Youtube with Funimation.

(Photo: Funimation / Toei Animation)

For those wondering how this countdown was made, Funimation and Toei Animation asked fans for their rankings some time ago, and they've been gathered to list the top ten battles of Dragon Ball Super. The fan-made vote promises to shine a light on some of Goku's best battles, but he will not be alone. Other fighters like Vegeta had a good run in Dragon Ball Super, and that's not even to mention the insanity of the Tournament of Power.

“We’re thrilled to be presenting ‘Dragon Ball Super: Battle of the Battles’ together with Funimation to anime fans around the globe this weekend,” Lisa Yamatoya, Director, Marketing & Licensing North America for Toei Animation, shared with us in a new statement.

“With so many epic battles in ‘Dragon Ball Super,’ it was exciting to see all the fan submissions for the greatest fights of all time. This weekend’s Top Ten Countdown will be one for the history books – the Dragon Ball history books!”

If you are a fan of Dragon Ball Super, then this live event is not one you'll want to miss. You can sit ringside as you watch ten of the show's greatest battles go down while thousands of fans cheer on beside you. So if you haven't done so yet, be sure to mark down this anime countdown on your calendar!

Will you be checking out this epic Dragon Ball Super countdown? Which fight do you hope makes the cut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.