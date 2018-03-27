These ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Moments Show How Far The Series Has Come

Dragon Ball Super recently ended a strong nearly three year run, and fans have been emotional since then because it provided many fulfilling moments and wrapped up several open plot threads successfully.

But what hit fans the hardest, however, was how the final episode of Dragon Ball Super provided several examples of how far the Dragon Ball franchise has come over its long tenure.

25+ Years later, here we are. I am proud to say I was able to experience this series while it newly aired. pic.twitter.com/k0Xx121ljA — Bardock Obama 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) March 25, 2018

The final scene of the series brought Vegeta and Goku back to their roots. As they talked about how the two of them will continue to get stronger, they’re fighting in the same rocky plain where the two fought during the Saiyan saga in Z and are even taking the same fighting stances. But the main difference here, as a reflection of how far they have come, is that each of them is now Super Saiyan Blue…as close to Gods as possible.

The other major turning point came before the end of the Tournament of Power where Freeza and Goku working together to eliminate Jiren and save Universe 7. It’s a far cry from when Goku’s Super Saiyan form first fought Freeza, as the villain threw all he had into saving the universe and even selflessly eliminated himself as well. The series had sparked major character growth for every character involved, and it’s become one of the many reasons fans are sad to see it go.

For fans sad about Dragon Ball Super ending, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

