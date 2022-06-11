Dragon Ball Super Drops New Key Art of Beast Gohan

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero not only introduced numerous new characters to the Shonen franchise thanks to the Red Ribbon Army's return, but it delivered fans with some new transformations for Gohan and Piccolo in their struggle against the newest androids. While Gohan's new transformation has yet to make its way into the manga, as the Granolah the Survivor Arc's ending ushered in a hiatus, new key art has arrived thanks in part to Dragon Ball Legends, the popular mobile game that has brought Gohan Beast to mobile devices.

Dragon Ball Legends first hit the scene in 2018 and uses the vast roster of characters from the Dragon Ball franchise to help push its "gatcha" style to players looking to collect all the Z-Fighters and their villains alike. The mobile game presents a story following a Saiyan from the past named Shallot, who encounters characters from the Shonen's lore thanks to time-traveling shenanigans, and has gained a number of transformations throughout his journey. Gohan Beast has hit the mobile game along with Piccolo's new "awakened potential" form that fans have dubbed "Piccolo Smooth", showing how the new Super Hero transformations have resonated amongst fans.

Beast Mode Activated

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype shared the new key art from Dragon Ball Legends to celebrate Gohan Beast's arrival, not only giving us a closer look at the new transformation, but depicting it in a traditional 2-D art style that differs from what we had seen during the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero:

Currently, it has yet to be seen how Gohan's new Beast transformation stacks up against Goku's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Ultra Ego, though during Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, there is an off-hand comment made regarding the idea that the two main Z-Fighters wouldn't manage to defeat Cell Max in a fight. With Black Frieza arriving in the latest manga chapter, Shonen fans are continuing to debate where Dragon Ball Super will venture next whenever its hiatus comes to an end.

What do you think of this new take on Gohan's ultimate form? Do you think we'll see Gohan Beast arrive in the future of the Shonen series outside of the movies?