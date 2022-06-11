Dragon Ball Super Shares New Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo Art

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is continuing to dominate theaters around the world as it steadily becomes one of the most successful movie releases in the entire franchise's history, and to celebrate the movie has shared some cool new art highlighting the new Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo forms making their debut in the film! One of the biggest reasons to be excited heading into the newest movie was that it was going to feature Gohan and Piccolo as the main ones left to defend Earth from the big threat this time around, and it turns out that they were given some cool new forms for the occasion!

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero had challenged Gohan and Piccolo with a powerful new set of Androids that had challenged them more than ever seen in the previous anime. Piccolo had used the Dragon Balls to unlock his own potential, which eventually results in his new "Orange Piccolo" form. As for Gohan, he ends up getting so enraged that he unlocks a powerful new kind of Super Saiyan form that could only be dubbed as "Gohan Beast." You can check out the new key art for these forms below from the movie's official Twitter account:

There are still opportunities to check out the new movie in action as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now hitting theaters across North America and other international territories. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment tease the movie as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!" If you're curious as to how the movie turned out, you can check out ComicBook.com's full review of the movie here.

Might want to act fast, however, as it has yet to be revealed how long the new movie will be in theaters. It likely won't be long, so you might want to make your way to the theater to see this new forms as grandly as possible. How do you like Gohan and Piccolo's new forms in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Are you hoping to see them again someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!