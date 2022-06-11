Dragon Ball Super's Gohan Takes Over Hong Kong With a Seriously Huge Statue

Dragon Ball Super's newest movie is still taking over theaters around the world, and now Gohan himself is taking over Hong Kong with a seriously huge statue celebrating his starring role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! One of the biggest reasons fans were excited to see the anime's newest movie was that Gohan and Piccolo took the center stage of the action as Goku and Vegeta were off planet training with Broly. It was their first starring role in quite some time, and thus the franchise has been celebrating that fact in as big of a way as possible.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might have ended its run in North America earlier this Summer, but the movie is still continuing to rake it in at the box office in many other international territories. As the movie gets ready to make its way through theaters in China, Toei Animation is promoting the movie with a huge new statue highlighting Gohan's cool new look in the movie. It's definitely a good way to get fans to check out Gohan and the others in action, and you can check it out below as spotted on Reddit by user InCreatioN:

Releasing around theaters throughout the world earlier this Summer to become not only one of the most successful films in the franchise, but one of the most successful anime film releases ever, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero had plenty of big moments for both Gohan and Piccolo as they took on a pair of powerful Androids. This all led to the return of a majorly popular foe from the classic era of the series, and it's more of why fans can't wait to see how the anime continues from this point on.

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!" If you're curious about how it shook out, you can check out ComicBook.com's review of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero here.

What did you think of Gohan's big role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? What are you hoping to see from the fighter next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!