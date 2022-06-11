Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Nears $90 Million at Box Office

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero became the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend, and while it hasn't been able to overtake the heaviest hitters in the anime box office such as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the latest adventure following the Z-Fighters is about to hit another milestone. While still trailing behind its predecessor, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Super Hero is preparing to clear $90 million USD at the box office around the globe.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero took some big risks with its latest movie, pushing Goku and Vegeta to the side to explore Gohan and Piccolo as they fought against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army. Thanks to the latest Shonen film, both the son of Goku and the strongest Namekian in Universe 7 have gained new transformations in Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo. In fighting against the androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, the creations of Dr. Hedo that hold a superhero aesthetic, the two combatants were simply the preliminary fight against the main attraction, Cell Max. While this Dragon Ball Z villain brought to life has been a long-awaited moment for many anime fans, this is a far different interpretation of the classic antagonist.

While a new movie exploring the fallout of Super Hero hasn't been confirmed as of yet, the creative minds behind the latest Dragon Ball movie have confirmed that work has begun on a new project. Currently, Dragon Ball fans are waiting on news for the television series' return, with both the Granolah and Moro Arcs having yet to be brought to the small screen.

When it comes to the Shonen's manga, the Granolah The Survivor Arc recently came to an end with the arrival of Frieza, exhibiting his most powerful transformation to date in "Black Frieza". With the manga going on hiatus as work begins on the next steps for what the future holds for the Z-Fighters. With Super Hero currently sitting at a little over $87 million at the worldwide box office, we'll see how much more gas in the tank in the film has before it leaves theaters.

